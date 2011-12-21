Borislav Dimitrov

Shooting game

Borislav Dimitrov
Borislav Dimitrov
  • Save
Shooting game birds shooting game flash
Download color palette

Working on a new flash game, shooting with birds. I make these kind of illustration for first time and I think the result it's not so bad :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Borislav Dimitrov
Borislav Dimitrov

More by Borislav Dimitrov

View profile
    • Like