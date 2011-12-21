Ema Hoffmann

Merry Xmas

Ema Hoffmann
Ema Hoffmann
  • Save
Merry Xmas lettering typography type christmas chalk
Download color palette

Without pretending to be anything like the wonderful Dana Tamanachi, this year I decided to do my Christmas card in chalk. On a A4-sized wooden board painted in chalkboard paint. Good fun. So Merry Christmas everyone, it's been a pleasure 'meeting' you on Dribbble this year!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Ema Hoffmann
Ema Hoffmann

More by Ema Hoffmann

View profile
    • Like