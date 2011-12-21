🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Another script-based ID... This one has roots in the lovely "Wisdom Script" available over at Lost Type... Kinda more like Wisdom's heavier, doughier brother though! A few more notes below:
• Heavy like a real heavy thing
• Simplified the flourishes, for a less ornate vibe
• Softened the terminals so the characters finish off smooth instead of chopping them straight to make it a little more casual/less serious
• Brought the "r" up a bit and slotted in the crossbar in the "t" to keep it compact