AppCartel
Another script-based ID... This one has roots in the lovely "Wisdom Script" available over at Lost Type... Kinda more like Wisdom's heavier, doughier brother though! A few more notes below:

• Heavy like a real heavy thing
• Simplified the flourishes, for a less ornate vibe
• Softened the terminals so the characters finish off smooth instead of chopping them straight to make it a little more casual/less serious
• Brought the "r" up a bit and slotted in the crossbar in the "t" to keep it compact

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
