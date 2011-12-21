Emily Skaer

House Illustration

Emily Skaer
Emily Skaer
  • Save
House Illustration illustration pen house home paper watercolor line art neighborhood
Download color palette

See full version here: http://emilyinprocess.blogspot.com/2011/12/housesfinished.html
I'd love to hear from you! Does it look finished? Not sure if it's "there" yet.

765ecb81d8f08892e16e080f316b75fa
Rebound of
Houses Color
By Emily Skaer
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Emily Skaer
Emily Skaer

More by Emily Skaer

View profile
    • Like