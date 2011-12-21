Simple, type-based wordmark for a soon-to-launch client-project. (Will share some shots of the actual site post-launch.)

Based on an existing script-face (duh), glyphs were redrawn upright, modified and given a tiny bit more "heft." The curved heart at the end is pretty obvious, but I figured it complemented the type's weight/flow & provided a nice balance, as the typical "tail" finishing off the "v" is absent.