🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Simple, type-based wordmark for a soon-to-launch client-project. (Will share some shots of the actual site post-launch.)
Based on an existing script-face (duh), glyphs were redrawn upright, modified and given a tiny bit more "heft." The curved heart at the end is pretty obvious, but I figured it complemented the type's weight/flow & provided a nice balance, as the typical "tail" finishing off the "v" is absent.