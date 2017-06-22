Annie Szafranski

Fem Block Flea Market - Final

Fem Block Flea Market - Final typography type san diego poster lettering in your face illustration graphic design girls to the front freelance event poster design
Final poster for fem block flea market! Brightened it up a bit and added the rest of the copy.

