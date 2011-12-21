Shubham Kedia

Notes App - iOS

Shubham Kedia
Shubham Kedia
  • Save
Notes App - iOS notes ios app iphone icloud sync ipad
Download color palette

Started work on a Notes app that'll do what I've been looking for. iCloud sync with iPad and Mac apps, multiple notes lists, reordering notes, etc. Just a start. Let me know what you guys think!

Full view: http://cl.ly/CmDr

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Shubham Kedia
Shubham Kedia

More by Shubham Kedia

View profile
    • Like