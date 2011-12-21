Matt Downey

Work carousel

Matt Downey
Matt Downey
  • Save
Work carousel 45royale redesign work carousel purple
Download color palette

I've been playing around with a way to show more projects on the Work landing page. I'm really excited about the interaction here, can't wait to see it in action!

As always, feedback is more than welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Matt Downey
Matt Downey

More by Matt Downey

View profile
    • Like