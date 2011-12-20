Jaku - Mail

William Szilveszter

The mail icon for an upcoming iOS5 icon theme (called Jaku) I've been putting all my spare time into. Unfortunately, the Retina display really it's into the texture, but even if 99.9% of the people using it won't ever see it, I know it's there.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
