Jaku - Mr. Sparkle!

An icon for an iOS 5 theme called Jaku. I wanted to stay true to the original Simpsons style of packaging (here's what it looked like on the show: http://bit.ly/gWGPQ0), but also wanted something that could actually pass as a product too (I gave Homer's doppelgänger a bit of depth). I had a ton of fun with this and it was great to pay homage to my absolute most favorite show on TV (the old episodes anyway). I should point out, FOX owns the Simpsons.