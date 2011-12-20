🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Muriel started a bi-weekly arts and literature newsletter at her school, and championed the protection of the AV Room 327 to the dismay of the Student Council President, whose mentor attempted to have the room converted to gear storage for the sports department.
View the full size available as a print in my store: http://society6.com/aronjs/Muriel_Print