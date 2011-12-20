Aron Jean Shay

Muriel muriel girl retro illustration cartoon portrait
Muriel started a bi-weekly arts and literature newsletter at her school, and championed the protection of the AV Room 327 to the dismay of the Student Council President, whose mentor attempted to have the room converted to gear storage for the sports department.

View the full size available as a print in my store: http://society6.com/aronjs/Muriel_Print

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
