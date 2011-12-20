Sean McCabe

Ampersand Digitized

Sean McCabe
Sean McCabe
  • Save
Ampersand Digitized lettering typography sketch ampersand red hand lettering
Download color palette

Large View: http://seanw.es/CljY

D5f969c7d223e6bbe02f524dc1b579ae
Rebound of
Ampersand
By Sean McCabe
View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Sean McCabe
Sean McCabe

More by Sean McCabe

View profile
    • Like