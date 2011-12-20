Alán Guzmán

Hola...

Hello, my name is Alan Guzman I'm from Guaymas, Sonora, México I made my shot in Spanish because its my native language :) and "hola / hello" its my favorite word too :B ...

Hola a todos/ Hello everyone

Rebound of
Introductions - Rebound!
By Tabitha Kristen
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
