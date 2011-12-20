Corey Haggard

Adjust Your Goals

Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard
  • Save
Adjust Your Goals ui clean design interface slider user-interface app application
Download color palette

Something really fun I was working on today for some UI elements.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard

More by Corey Haggard

View profile
    • Like