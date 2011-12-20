Jolley & Maplin

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An oldie and one of my first identity designs, so it has sentimental value. I were a young lad then, all but 6 years ago barely knew my way around illustrator. *sad ambient music plays*... I had to walk 15 MILES to school and a nickel could buy me my lunch with enough left over to ride the tram down to Old Saint Kirks!.
Anyway, It was for a catering company that was exclusively for garden parties and weddings. I hand drew the logo then vectored it. I did the stationary range in Quark? ...Quark! bwahaha! It was supposed to represent a placemat, a plate with some food on it (subtle heart...see it?), cutlery, wine glass etc.
Anyway, something different than video game stuff for once!.