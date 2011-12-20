Tim Belonax

HACK "K"

Tim Belonax
Tim Belonax
  • Save
HACK "K" wood typography re-use hack sans serif 3d
Download color palette

One of four letters built for the last Hackathon at Facebook's HQ in Palo Alto. The wood from shipping palettes was used to construct the letters. It was designed and built within four hours.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Tim Belonax
Tim Belonax

More by Tim Belonax

View profile
    • Like