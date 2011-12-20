Mark Wyner

Mobile App UI

mobile app app design ui
This is the very first stage of a mobile app UI I'm working on. I have lots of different ideas for how these icons will shake out, and this is the first iteration.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
