Greg Huntoon

Textbox Explorations

Greg Huntoon
Greg Huntoon
Hire Me
  • Save
Textbox Explorations text field forms input
Download color palette

Working on ways to keep everything about a text field in one container: the label, the form, and the validation all in one place. Feedback welcome...

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Greg Huntoon
Greg Huntoon
Designer and Creative Director
Hire Me

More by Greg Huntoon

View profile
    • Like