Eve's Plant Icon

wall-e walle pixar eve
Hey, I hope you guys like my new Eve's plant icon! I have to admit I might have been just a little inspired by this, but only slightly: http://dribbble.com/shots/354048-Gluten-Free

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
