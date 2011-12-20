Sergio Camalich

(another) CSS3 Button

Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich
  • Save
(another) CSS3 Button css3 button blue chunky one
Download color palette

Recently I've been asked to make different styles of buttons in CSS3. Here is one of the ones I liked the most.

Edit: Ugh! Nevermind the weird movement when the button goes down.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich

More by Sergio Camalich

View profile
    • Like