Logo Seal logo vector 501st mark seal aurabesh personal stormtrooper
This is the seal and logo. The font in black is Vaporbyte, by Andreas Nylin (dustBUST fonts), that I barely modified. The other font is New Aurabesh, by Peter Schuster J.
The seal reads "Dmian", my 501st nickname.

Rebound of
Trooper Helmet
By Damian Vila
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
