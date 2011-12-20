Gilles Munten

Cover for the upcoming Daizy's album

Cover for the upcoming Daizy's album cover malta cloud photography cd cover vintage
This is the cover for the second Daizy's album, "Amarat".

I took the picture while flying back from Malta.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
