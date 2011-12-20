Klektd Profiles

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We recently added some new features to the updated profile pages on Klektd, including the ability to switch between various streams (bookmarks by date, site, etc).
This is a grab of my design for the updated header and user profile which are now live. You can take a look at mine here http://www.klektd.com/users/tomprior
We're still working on much needed curation tools, but think these are nice improvements until that's ready to push.