Klektd Profiles

We recently added some new features to the updated profile pages on Klektd, including the ability to switch between various streams (bookmarks by date, site, etc).

This is a grab of my design for the updated header and user profile which are now live. You can take a look at mine here http://www.klektd.com/users/tomprior

We're still working on much needed curation tools, but think these are nice improvements until that's ready to push.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
