Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Instagram API Images

A little more cleaned up version of this for my portfolio.

This is a genius little hack I came up with while we were working on an actual bicycle photographing system.

We actually did image-sourcing very successfully through Instagram on an older version of the Sprocket app (before API access was shut down for everyone) Now we do it with Tumblr & Flickr APIs instead ;)

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Android 1.4.01 IG/TB Images
Posted on Jun 21, 2017
We make a bicycle marketplace

