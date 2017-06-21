Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Instagram API Images

A little more cleaned up version of this for my portfolio.

This is a genius little hack I came up with while we were working on an actual bicycle photographing system.

We actually did image-sourcing very successfully through Instagram on an older version of the Sprocket app (before API access was shut down for everyone) Now we do it with Tumblr & Flickr APIs instead ;)

