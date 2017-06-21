Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Instagram API Images

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A little more cleaned up version of this for my portfolio.
This is a genius little hack I came up with while we were working on an actual bicycle photographing system.
We actually did image-sourcing very successfully through Instagram on an older version of the Sprocket app (before API access was shut down for everyone) Now we do it with Tumblr & Flickr APIs instead ;)
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram