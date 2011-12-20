MadeMyDay

Personal logo for my web design business

Personal logo for my web design business logo personal
Running my website under siebennull.com since several years. Now try to personalize my business, so this is the first try of a more personalized logo without losing the connection to the domain. "sieben" = "seven" in german. "Null" = "zero"/"null".

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
