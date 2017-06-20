Victor Cinq-Mars

Vik Floral

nature flowers
This is a study of my personal logo.
Designed in Illustrator and animated in After Effects.

Visit the Link for still image of the project:
https://victorcm.myportfolio.com/vik-floral-logo

Posted on Jun 20, 2017
