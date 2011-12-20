Kuba Stanek

Chat UI Freebie

Chat UI Freebie ui freebie chat communicator talk gui app mac
I was very bored today, so I designed very simple chat app.
Icons by Facundo Gonzalez.

Grab PSD file on 365 psd.com

BIG NEWS!
See the CSS Version by Nizamil Putra. Thanks Nizamil!

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
