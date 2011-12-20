Justin Roberts

Business Insider Logo

Justin Roberts
Justin Roberts
Hire Me
  • Save
Business Insider Logo corporate business
Download color palette

A logo I designed a little while back. You can see it in action at www.businessinsider.net.au.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Justin Roberts
Justin Roberts
I help startups launch new products and services.
Hire Me

More by Justin Roberts

View profile
    • Like