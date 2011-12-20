tt-stickers

Just got a stack of small TastyTrailers stickers today, and took a quick Instagram photo of one of them.

The app is now available as a free download in the Apple store! This first release is a soft-launch, as we're working out some kinks and other details. In addition, we'll have more features to roll out very soon!

Austinites will be happy to know that it comes pre-installed with 200+ trailers available for browsing in Austin, Texas. If you live in another city, you can add local trailers in the app to create a great experience for your community. So, download the app, and go forth, add trailers, and eat!