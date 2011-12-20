Cuno de Bruin

Keepfactor

Keepfactor is a software survey for office buildings. The users of the office buildings will complete this survey. After this Keepfactor analyzes this data and gives the building a mark. This gives the owner of the building understanding about the satisfaction of his office.

In this way the company's in this offices don't have to move to another building. They can just change the things to make it more attractive for the users.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
