Mc Baldassari

Wooden art swap

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Wooden art swap illustration woman wood hair artwork swap
Download color palette

A piece I made for an art swap with @smallstuffpepe. Check out the full version here and don't miss pepe's awesome wooden toys

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like