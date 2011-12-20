Advent shot 20

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is actually taken from an image I made for a clothing brand. The reason the Vitamin Angels logo is on there is that I am running a marathon on behelf of them next year. I am looking for sponsors to raise money for the charity.
If you don't know who Vitamin Angels are check out their website as they help out kids all over the world. http://www.vitaminangels.org/
If you would like to help out please go to my donation page and drop a few coins in my box!!! http://www.crowdrise.com/ColinGauntlett
1 in any seven donations to charities on the fundrasing website will be doubled for the next 48 hours.