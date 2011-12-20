You Can also Follow us on Twitter to be entered.

@think2make and @ericwedum

One winner will be randomly selected in the next two weeks, to pick a piece from our first show. Several pieces are close to 4 foot by 4 foot Giclée Prints, others are much smaller and framed by some guy named Michael. If you already like and follow us (thank you) but pass this around and let us know, we’ll get you entered!