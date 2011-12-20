Alexandre Deschamps

Axe Media Logo

logo axe media axis design event concept conceptual 3d isometric overprint
Freelance work for Agency : blanko.ca

I do logo once every year, please be indulgent!

So this might get a bit confusing, the name of the company is in French (in English it would be "Axis Media"). This is why I used some 3D isometric grid to create the logo.

