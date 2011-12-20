Dan Denney

Front End '12

Front End '12 frontendconf
It's time to get the "coming soon" page back up for this year's event. I love working with Ricardo's illustrations. All characters are done by: http://dribbble.com/behindcadi

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
