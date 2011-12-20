Sander Legrand

Stijn Thomas Logo v2

Sander Legrand
Sander Legrand
  • Save
Stijn Thomas Logo v2 stijn thomas logo
Download color palette

Another take on Stijn Thomas' logo. A sharpener, because he's an illustrator... Did I already said this wil be a stamp?

0877fc8bedccb28d54f9c02e53bc9544
Rebound of
Stijn Thomas Logo
By Sander Legrand
View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Sander Legrand
Sander Legrand

More by Sander Legrand

View profile
    • Like