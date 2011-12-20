dlio Identity / Badge

Trending designs to inspire you
in-prog id for our next in-house app project called, "dlio." (deel-ee-oh) Which should see a Feb/March launch. Thought I'd start sharing a taste! :) Star shape alludes to old "sale/blowout" type retail burst shape stickers, type pulls from old window painted scripts that used to appear on small grocery store windows, shoe-polish car-dealer windshield advert type, etc.
Will follow up with some in-app designs shortly! :)