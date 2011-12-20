Stage Calendar

Elou

Elou
Elou
Hi,

A little project for fun and practice, much inspired by Date Picker by Benjamin D., but a good excercice to open Photoshop again. :)

Made to know when will me and my group play on stage.

Better views here.

Comments are welcome, see you ! ;)

Edit : Blue version here.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Elou
Elou

