CSS3 Keyboard Shortcut Helper

CSS3 Keyboard Shortcut Helper shortcuts keyboard css3 noimages keys koding
Working on some styles for a keyboard shortcuts helper with only css + html. I can't decide if I like the light or dark style better.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
