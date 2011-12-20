Simon Birky Hartmann

Warm tone

Warm tone tube valve vector textured homestead studio ace of spade 13 spade
Playing with text layout and type options. View on Tumblr.

Rebound of
Tube - Warm tone
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
