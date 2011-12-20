Joshua Stipancic

The Sorrow - Hammer Time

The Sorrow - Hammer Time shirt illustration hands hammer dagger tooth blood
Here's the full finished piece for The Sorrow. Should be available in the new year.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
