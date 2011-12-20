Nathan Lemon

First Shot 2: The Second Shot!

Nathan Lemon
Nathan Lemon
  • Save
First Shot 2: The Second Shot! illustration house snow chimney red trees
Download color palette

Reusing several of the elements from the previous one for a new page. Fortunately someone decided to add windows and a fireplace to this lonely structure.

1a392c245a9f8cd70fca640cad7fc3c9
Rebound of
First Shot
By Nathan Lemon
View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Nathan Lemon
Nathan Lemon

More by Nathan Lemon

View profile
    • Like