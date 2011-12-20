Freedom Art Inc.

Dialect Poster

Freedom Art Inc.
Freedom Art Inc.
  • Save
Dialect Poster illustration design poster
Download color palette

Turned a project into a poster that now sits in the office.
There's a shot of the project here :
http://dribbble.com/shots/290525-Dialect-Flyer-Front-

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Freedom Art Inc.
Freedom Art Inc.

More by Freedom Art Inc.

View profile
    • Like