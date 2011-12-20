Made for Desktop

El Mundo for Windows Phone - WIP

This is an app for Windows Phone to check the news.
El mundo is one of the most important spanish newspapers.

This is just a wip, I'll upload the full versión in a couple of weeks :)

Oh, almost forgot, I was congratulated by Microsoft for this design, it made my day *o*

