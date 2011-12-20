Prattle Doestoevsky

Blake Behrens

This is a cell from a title sequence I created for the short film "Prattle: Your Words are Empty and So Is Your Heart. Now in Black and White."

Watch the full sequence here: http://radfive.com/#1951738/Prattle-Short-Film-Art-Direction

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
