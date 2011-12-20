KF Wordmark (serif)

Kyle Fox

The previous version was just impossible to work with. The only way it'd fit is if the whole design looked like something out of TRON.

This one is a better representation of what I want my whole site to feel like, plus it features one of my favourite serif typefaces, Skolar.

Surely I'm the first person to place their initials inside a black dot.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
