KF Wordmark (serif)

The previous version was just impossible to work with. The only way it'd fit is if the whole design looked like something out of TRON.
This one is a better representation of what I want my whole site to feel like, plus it features one of my favourite serif typefaces, Skolar.
Surely I'm the first person to place their initials inside a black dot.