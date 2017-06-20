Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pack my home app

Pack my home app
Use case:
User wants to book the truck to shift their home quickly

Pain points:
In existing app, there are so many steps like we have to enter home is in which floor, what are the elements you have in your home, So booking a truck is super frustration and users got tried.

This is just a personal preference on how I want to experience the site, I want it to be pleasant, smooth, minimal and fresh compared to their current apps. Definitely, the Existing app has their own reason with their current look.

Principle:
As the flexibility of system increases, its usability decreases. So here I have tried giving very minimal options to the user for truck booking

Posted on Jun 20, 2017
