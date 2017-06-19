ESPN: Béisbol Experience Story Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We recently had the pleasure of working with ESPN and @Neil Jamieson on the Béisbol Experience package, featuring interviews from 50 Latino baseball players in the MLB. Here's a look at the story level page animation. The gif is super quick, so be sure to check out the link above.
Interested in working with us or learning more about our design and development process? Visit the Made By Munsters website.