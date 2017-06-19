My first visit to Dublin was a disservice to the city. I stayed in a youth hostel for the first time since studying abroad, and it was a sub-par experience. Luckily, everything I saw in the city was amazing. Jameson's, Guinness Factory, Croke Park (for a national championship game), Trinity College Library, Temple Bar.... I'd love to go back to try it again. My family is mostly Irish, and I'd love to follow some of my roots to where they came from.

--------

I've visited quite a few cool cities and I've always wanted to create some little designs showcasing where I've been. Here's my first round of design/style for these beautiful cities.