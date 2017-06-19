Ableton Live Redesign - Browser Right Click

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UPDATE: Giving back to the community!
You can now download all the PSDs from my GitHub page: https://github.com/nndmlsvc/ableton-live-redesign or directly from my website: http://nenadmilosevic.co/graphics/psd/ableton-live-redesign-by-nenad-milosevic.zip
🖖
Browser Right Click. Read about my @Ableton Live Redesign here: http://nenadmilosevic.co/ableton-live-redesign/
🎛️🎚️
Expanded Browser should enable easier and more efficient organization of samples, presets, devices, and plug-ins. The Favorites section on the left side is for the favorite items used frequently. The Recent section is a list of all recently used items of any type, tags, folders, plug-ins, samples, presets…
Sample/Plug-in Type column helps in distinguishing and sorting by the type of search result. Tempo, Key, and Scale are very helpful in searching for a sample or perfect loop. For a useful rating system, I suppose item rating should be set by the user and not by the application based on the frequency of use. Besides rating and favorites, there’s tagging and color-coding tools for the organization as well.